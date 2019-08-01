Edinburgh gets £20m towards George Street transformation

Edinburgh Council’s George Street & New Town (GNT) public realm design project has been awarded the funding by the Sustrans Scotland and Transport Scotland programme. Places for Everyone is a £60m pot that is shared between projects across the countrye to achieve safer, more attractive and healthier places while helping to increase the number of active journeys made every day.

Councillor Lesley Macinnes, transport and environment convener at Edinburgh Council, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be receiving this significant package of funding through Places for Everyone. This will be truly pivotal to the delivery of the George Street and New Town public realm design project.

As one of the early projects to be delivered as part of the City Centre Transformation project, this ambitious scheme will reinvigorate one of the city’s most historic thoroughfares, prioritising active travel and creating liveable, thriving and people-friendly public spaces for generations to come.”

The GNT project is a key element of City Centre Transformation, a long-term programme to transform Edinburgh’s city centre by improving public spaces and prioritising movement on foot, by bike and by public transport.

Draft concept designs for GNT were published late last year and include a range of measures, amongst which are improved public realm, increased pedestrian areas and segregated cycle lanes.

A consultation on the designs, which attracted almost 2,000 responses, ran until January 2019. Further engagement will be carried out as part of the ongoing design process.

