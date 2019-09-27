  1. Instagram
Construction News

Fri September 27 2019

Edinburgh Marina clocks up third planning appeal win

8 hours Planning permission has been secured for a Hyatt-branded hotel project at the Edinburgh Marina development.

Developer Edinburgh Marina Holdings has won a planning appeal for the Hyatt Spa & Conference Hotel, Hyatt Regency Residences and the Victoria Apartments.

It is the third consecutive planning appeal win for the development.

In the decision notice, the Scottish government’s Reporter said: “The proposed development accords overall with the relevant provisions of the development plan and there are no material considerations which would still justify refusing to grant planning permission. I have considered all the matters raised, but there are none which would lead me to alter my conclusions... The proposals provide more green space than is required and provide a balance between sheltered areas and those areas which would receive good levels of sunlight.”

This decision follows Edinburgh Marina’s unveiling of its revised proposals for the hotel at a public meeting held earlier this month.

The revised hotel plans at Edinburgh Marina will now comprise 160 rooms and suites and 78 one-, two- and three-bedroom serviced apartments, which will all be operated by Hyatt Regency.

The hotel will overlook the new marina, which will have 427 berths.

