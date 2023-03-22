Edinburgh scaffolder moves into maintenance work

Left to right are CAS operations director Jonathan Allan, performance director Kirsty Allan, specialist access director David Ritchie and technical director Mark Skinner

City Access Scaffolding (CAS) will now be pitching for repair and inspection work at height through its new specialist access division, headed by divisional director, David Ritchie.

Established in 2014, CAS has worked on some high-profile buildings, including Edinburgh’s Gleneagles Townhouse, the Scottish government headquarters at St Andrew’s House and a Historic Environment Scotland contract to provide scaffolding services for sites across Scotland including the iconic Edinburgh Castle.

The new division will allow the firm to take on high level maintenance, repairs and installations in addition to just putting up the scaffolding.

CAS performance director Kirsty Allan said: “It has become increasingly important as rope access allows our team to undertake inspections, surveys, installations and even repairs for projects where full scaffold services are not required or not possible. As we enter our 10th year in business with continued growth and expansion into our new headquarters, we’re really excited by the potential for our new division.”

