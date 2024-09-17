  1. Instagram
Construction News

Tue September 17 2024

Edwin James Group rebrands

14 hours Mechanical & electrical engineering services firm Edwin James Group has changed its name to March.

The new name will be used by all Edwin James Group companies, including Automated Control Solutions (ACS), Musk Process Services, Parker Technical Services and Peak Technology Solutions.

“Rebranding as March is a natural evolution for us,” said chief executive Christopher Kehoe. “Edwin James Group was formed through the acquisition of 10 specialist companies, each bringing their own unique expertise. At our heart we’re engineers. Our teams are at the forefront of addressing the most pressing challenges facing our customers, from ensuring the reliability and efficiency of critical infrastructure to advancing digital transformation.”

