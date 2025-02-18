Egis adds railway electrification boutique

Overhead Line Engineering Limited (OLE) is specialist railway electrification design and engineering consultancy with a dozen or so staff.

It has previously worked with Egis on the Midland Metro and the Great Eastern Main Line overhead line renewals.

Tim Galvani, managing director of transport for Egis in the UK, said: “The acquisition of OLE is a significant step in our strategy to expand our transport design and engineering capabilities. Electrification plays a crucial role in the decarbonisation of the railway industry and by bringing OLE’s expertise into Egis, we strengthen our ability to deliver innovative and efficient electrification solutions. OLE has an outstanding reputation for technical excellence and practical delivery, and we are delighted to welcome their talented team to Egis.”

Keith Orgill, who set up OLE in 2008 and remained its sole director, said: “Joining Egis is an exciting opportunity for OLE. We have built a strong reputation for delivering high-quality, cost-effective solutions, and this partnership allows us to scale our expertise to larger and more complex projects. Our clients will benefit from a broader range of services, and our team will have access to new opportunities for career growth, collaboration, and global projects. We look forward to working with Egis to shape the future of railway electrification.”

