Egis buys Hong Kong building consultant

Inhabit specialises in building envelopes and environmental engineering

Inhabit was founded in 2009 and specialises in providing design services to the building industry, more specifically in building envelopes and the environment. It has its headquartered in Hong Kong and organises its activities into three large geographic hubs: Asia, Australasia and Middle East/United Kingdom.

Thomas Salvant, executive director - buildings at Egis, said: “Egis has been looking into expansion of building design activities in South East Asia for some time, as can be seen through the recent integration of Hong Kong based architectural firm 10 Design. This strategic partnership with Inhabit presents us with a fantastic opportunity to combine our complementary skills to further enrich our work in the fields of façade design, specialised engineering and environmental design.”

Inhabit CEO Tony Alvaro added: “This partnership is in line with our strategic plan to build on the strength of our service offering while maintaining our commitment to quality, innovation and value in everything we do. Egis is a highly regarded consulting and engineering business that will provide Inhabit with continued access to projects that are best in the field, whilst enabling our team greater access to global opportunities. The complementary geographic footprints and design and engineering skills of each firm provide an incredible platform for multi-skilled collaboration.”