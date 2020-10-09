Egis renews Dublin tunnel maintenance contract

The decision by Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) follows a previous six-year renewal awarded in October 2014.

The 4.5 km twin tube Dublin Tunnel provides a direct link between the M1 Dublin-Belfast Motorway and the M50 Dublin City Orbital Motorway, taking traffic away from the city centre.

Each tube is equipped with emergency facilities such as access ways, lay-bys, emergency phones, CCTV, ventilation, speed detection and other services.

The contract includes toll collection, traffic and safety management, routine maintenance, including winter maintenance and equipment maintenance. It also includes the operation of the one of Europe's largest motorway traffic control centres, based in at the Dublin Tunnel facilities. The centre provides 24/7 monitoring of the TII's network; as well as the operation and maintenance of the Jack Lynch Tunnel in Cork. The 0.6km immersed twin tube tunnel under the River Lee is to the east of Cork City Centre and forms part of the N40 Cork Southern Ring Road.

Egis Projects Ireland/UK chief executive, Steve Preece, said: “We are extremely pleased to have been awarded this extension as its endorsees the reputation we have established with the TII for delivering a customer-driven, high performing operation and maintenance service.”

TII chief executive officer Michael Nolan said: “We have been very satisfied with the quality and performance of Egis' operation and maintenance of the Dublin and Jack Lynch tunnels. Our strong trust-based, collaborative relationship is evident at all levels and has enabled us to award the extension with confidence.”

