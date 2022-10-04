Egis signs MOU for Egyptian industrial city development

Located in Giza, approximately 30 kilometres outside Cairo, Tarboul is a 109 million square metre industrial park and city comprising 12 industrial zones hosting around 150 factories.

The proposed development is part of the Egyptian government’s 2030 vision to create integrated and sustainable ecosystems, improve the quality of life and living standards for Egyptians and diversify the economy.

GV Developments is one of the country’s leading developers and is responsible for some of the largest projects including the White Sand leisure development, Times Square Port Said and several municipal energy-from-waste projects.

Egis has worked in Egypt since 2001 and has completed several infrastructure projects including rail, water, aviation and energy schemes. The company is currently working on Cairo Metro Lines 2, 3 and 6.

