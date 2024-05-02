Egis snaps up Edinburgh consultancy

Thomas & Adamson has become Egis’ fourth UK acquisition in the past four years, following on from railways consultant CPMS, nuclear waste specialist Galson Sciences and architect Weston Williamson & Partners.

Founded in 1935, Thomas & Adamson has more than 100 staff across offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow, London and the Middle East. The firm delivers cost and project management, building surveying and principal designer services across the built environment.

Xavier Odolant, director of consulting and operations at Egis in the UK, said: “We are delighted to welcome Thomas & Adamson’s talented team to the Egis family. Our combined expertise will strengthen our UK service offering and deliver on our mission to provide comprehensive, creative, and trusted advisory services to our clients.”

Thomas & Adamson senior partner Alastair Wallace said: “Joining Egis opens up a world of possibilities for Thomas & Adamson. It enables us to engage with larger-scale projects and introduces our clients to a broader spectrum of services, particularly in sustainability and decarbonisation, which are critical in today’s world. We are especially enthusiastic about our role in the development of Egis’s advisory services in the UK and other key markets.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk