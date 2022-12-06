Egis strengthens Australian base with Calibre acquisition

Egis boss Laurent Germain (l) and Calibre group chairman David O’Connor (r) shake on it

Calibre Professional Services employs around 400 people and specialises in “end-to-end sustainable engineering and consulting services” in the fields of urban development, water, roads and building services and structures. It operates throughout Australia and New Zealand.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen Egis’ engineering capabilities in the building, transport, utilities and energy sectors across the region.

Egis said that the transaction, which is subject to the usual conditions including regulatory approvals, is expected to complete within a few weeks.

Azure Capital, Deloitte and Norton Rose Fulbright have advised Egis on the deal.

Egis group CEO Laurent Germain said: “This acquisition reinforces our strategic ambition to become a leading global construction engineering and operations player and demonstrates our commitment to investment and growth in the dynamic Australian and New Zealand markets.

“I look forward to welcoming our new colleagues to Egis in person in the new year.”

