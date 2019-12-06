Egis team wins French canal project

The One consortium, which also includes Ingérop, ISL, SBE, MDP and Ney & Partners, will be responsible for the engineering, procurement and construction management of sectors 2 and 4 - respectively 48km and 38 km of the route - including structures.

Egis and its partners will manage the project for nine years, from design studies through to construction supervision and commissioning. Sector 2 runs from Passel to Allaines while sector 4 is from Etricourt-Manancourt to Aubencheul-au-Bac.

The Seine-Nord Europe Canal project involves the construction of a 107km canal from Compiègne to Aubencheul-au-Bac to connect the basins of the rivers Seine and Oise with the 20,000km high-capacity north European waterway network.

The 54m-wide, 4.5m-deep canal will include six locks, four aqueducts, 61 road and rail bridges as well as other structures such as quays.

Connecting the Seine and Oise basins into the network is intended to generate a modal shift from road to waterways, relieving traffic on the French A1 motorway and reducing carbon dioxide emissions. A high-capacity barge can carry up to 4,400 tonnes of goods, representing the equivalent of 220 heavy goods vehicles.

