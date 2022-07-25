Egypt begins construction of its first nuclear power plant

Built by Russia’s Rosatom, the El-Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant, the country’s first nuclear power plant, will consist of 4 units with a generating capacity equivalent to 1200MW per unit using generation III+ VVER-1200 reactors (pressurized water reactors).

Speaking at the ceremony, which included a ceremonial first concrete pour, Alexey Likhachev said: “The construction launch at the El-Dabaa NPP Unit 1 means Egypt has joined the nuclear club. Rosatom will build cutting-edge power units of VVER-1200 design in the Arab Republic of Egypt. We have gained experience constructing and operating NPPs with such reactors both in Russia and abroad.

“The construction of the nuclear power plant will allow Egypt to reach a new level of technology, industry and education development. The plant will be the largest project of the Russian-Egyptian cooperation since the Aswan High Dam. Having its own nuclear energy industry has been a dream for the Egyptian people for more than half a century, and it is a great honour for Rosatom to make this dream come true.”

Mohamed Shaker added: “The ceremony commemorating the pouring of the first concrete for unit 1 is a great delight for us. The commencement of full-scale construction of unit 1 is a historic event for Egypt. The political leadership and the Egyptian-Russian cooperation contributed to the implementation of this ambitious project despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, which did not have a negative impact on the project.”

The El-Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant will be constructed in the city of El-Dabaa, Matrouh Governorate, on the Mediterranean coast, roughly 300 km north-west of Cairo.

