EHA paves the way for £400m framework

Eastern Highways Alliance (EHA), which has 10 local authorities as members, has published a prior information notice (PIN) for a forthcoming £400m framework opportunity.

It is inviting contractors to “contribute their current knowledge and experiences” to help its shape the framework at a supplier engagement event planned for Wednesday 13th September 2023.

Nine contractors were selected for the 2020 version of the framework: Bam Nuttall, Dyer & Butler, John Sisk & Son, Eurovia UK, Galliford Try Infrastructure, Geoffrey Osborne, Interserve Construction (now Tilbury Douglas), Jackson Civil Engineering and Marlborough Highways.

The PIN been issued by Central Bedfordshire Council on behalf of the Eastern Highways Alliance (EHA). It is seeking contractors to undertake highways works including structural work, surfacing, road works and capital schemes for highways.

Those interested in being invited to the supplier engagement should e-mail eha@centralbedfordshire.gov.uk by Monday 4th September 2023.

