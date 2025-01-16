Electric roller makes UK debut

The Sany STR50E light tandem roller

The Sany STR50E light tandem roller is described as the first in its weight class with fully electric drive and vibration.

Lay people may still call them steam rollers even though diesel has been the fuel of choice for decades. But with the world turning against fossil fuels, clean fuels are being increasingly adopted by construction machinery manufacturers.

Sany’s new paving roller has a cobalt-free 60 kWh lithium-iron-phosphate battery from Chinese battery manufacturer CATL (Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Limited). The battery pack runs for between four and six hours, Sany says, before it needs recharging by the on-board charger.

The fully electric drive and vibration system of the STR50E allows for energy recuperation when changing from forward to backward movement and when braking.

The STR50E is the first zero tailpipe emission plant from Sany’s Road Machinery division, with other machines promised for later this year. It follows the recent launch of Sany’s electric SY19E and SY215E excavators.

Both the SY19E excavator and the STR50E roller will be exhibited by Sany UK at the EHS trade show in Coventry next month.

