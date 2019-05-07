Electric van for McGee

McGee's LDV EV80

McGee is the first UK construction company to buy a Chinese-made LDV EV80 van.

Launched in 2016, the EV80 can drive for 120 miles before requiring a 90-minute charge.

Managing director Brian McGee, who himself drives a battery-powered Tesla car, said: “For McGee, introducing the EV80 all electric van is the next step in our continued commitment to investing in our fleet and reducing our environmental footprint. The construction industry can play a significant role in improving air quality in London through the introduction of electric or hybrid vehicles to reduce emissions, and we are pleased to be leading the way with this initiative. The new vehicle will be operating across Westminster and the City of London from the end of April as we continue to exceed the high standards our clients expect.”

LDV, originally Leyland DAF Vans and made in Birmingham, was bought by Shanghai Automotive Industrial Corporation in 2010 and its vans are now made by SAIC Maxus in China.