Electrified road opens in Sweden

A new road in Sweden allows both commercial and passenger vehicles to be recharged on the move.

The system that has been developed under the eRoadArlanda project will also allow existing public roads to be electrified.

The system is based on conductive technology that uses an electric rail installed in roads to power and recharge vehicles during their journey. Approximately 2km of electric rail have been installed along public road 893, between the Arlanda Cargo Terminal and the Rosersberg logistics area outside Stockholm.

The electrified road works by transferring energy to the vehicle from the rail in the road through a movable arm. The arm detects the location of the rail in the road and as long as the vehicle is above the rail, the contact will be in a lowered position. The electrified road will be used by electric trucks developed as part of the project.

“One of the most important issues of our time is the question of how to make fossil-free road transportation a reality,” said We now have a solution that will make this possible, which is amazing. Sweden is at the cutting edge of this technology, which we now hope to introduce in other areas of the country and the world,” says Hans Säll, chairman of the eRoadArlanda consortium and business development director at Swedish contractor NCC.

Tomas Eneroth, Swedish minister for infrastructure, and Lena Erixon, director general of the Swedish Transport Administration, were on hand at last week’s formal inauguration ceremony for the road.

“It is important to break new ground when it comes to climate-smart road transport,” said Erixon. “That’s why the Swedish Transport Administration supports innovative development projects that contribute to long-term, sustainable solutions.”

The project is being managed by a consortium comprising: Elways, NCC, PostNord, ABT-bolagen, Vattenfall, DAF, KTH, Kilenkrysset, VTI, E-traction, GCT, KTH, Bilprovningen, Airport City Stockholm, Sigtuna Municipality, Swedavia, Arlanda Stad Holding, TraningPartner, FirstHotel, Frost Produktion, SMM Dulevo and Sandströms Elfirma.

Further Images