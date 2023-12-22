  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Sat December 23 2023

Related Information
  1. News
  2. International
  3. Elements Europe signs Korean MoU

Elements Europe signs Korean MoU

1 day Telford-based modular building and bathroom pod manufacturer Elements Europe has signed a memorandum of understanding with a Korean urban development corporation.

Elements Europe chief executive David Jones signed the MoU with Gyeonggi Housing chief executive Sei Yong Kim
Elements Europe chief executive David Jones signed the MoU with Gyeonggi Housing chief executive Sei Yong Kim

Elements Europe, which was taken over by South Korean construction giant GS Engineering & Construction (GS E&C) four years ago, has signed a deal to work with Gyeonggi Housing & Urban Development Corporation to enhance the capability of high-rise modular technology in South Korea.

The two parties plan to cooperate on promoting domestic high-rise modular projects, sharing knowledge and technology.

Elements Europe chief executive David Jones, who signed the MoU with Gyeonggi Housing chief executive Sei Yong Kim, said: “This presents an exciting opportunity for Elements  and GS E&C to share our expertise in the delivery of high rise modular building solutions.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Construction News

Related News

Click here to view latest construction news »