Ellingworth returns to RLB

Andrew Ellingworth returns to the job he did 16 years ago to take over from Paul King, who is retiring from RLB having been with the business for 22 years.

Mr Ellingworth was previously RLB’s head of building surveying for London between 1998 and 2004 before leaving to join the board of WYG and then more recently Gleeds.

“It’s great to be back at RLB, at such an exciting time for the business, and for the industry as a whole,” he said. “The marketplace has changed significantly as has building surveying over the last 16 years. I believe that working with and growing the existing London and building surveying team at RLB, we can offer clients a breadth of experience, skillset and knowledge to help them maintain, manage and expand their stock in the most efficient and effective way.”

Nick Eliot, RLB’s managing partner in London, said: “Andrew’s reappointment back to RLB UK comes at an increasingly relevant time for both us as an organisation but also the London region. Regardless of the economic situation, building surveying adapts to suit the marketplace to either rebuild or modify existing stock, or advise on new builds when the market is more buoyant. With the recent upturn in the construction sector in general, combined with London’s continued momentum, having Andrew spearhead this service offering in London will drive our business and our 2030 vision and plan.”

