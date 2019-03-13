EllisDon picked for Toronto racetrack transit hub

The new GO station that will be built on Woodbine property at no cost to the taxpayer.

EllisDon will lead the design and construction of the new integrated transit hub and will assist in securing the financing required for the project. It will also have the opportunity to participate in future development components of Woodbine Entertainment’s larger vision for development of Woodbine Districts. Woodbine Districts will include mixed-use residential, commercial space, sports and recreations facilities, parks and public space, a new casino, hotel, restaurants and live entertainment venue.

“Woodbine is thrilled to have EllisDon as the development partner for the new GO Station and transit hub at Woodbine Racetrack,” said Jim Lawson, CEO of Woodbine Entertainment. “Partnering with a global leader like EllisDon is integral in bringing the Woodbine Districts vision to life which will help grow our revenues and sustain the horse-racing industry for decades.”

The new transit hub will be located on the southeast corner of Woodbine’s property and will operate on the GO Kitchener line.