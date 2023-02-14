Elswick housing approved

CGI of Bellway's The Cutler housetype that is to be among those available in Elswick

The 124-home development off Westmorland Road in Elswickwill have 79 units by Bellway North East and 45 properties from Amethyst Homes.

The project has been facilitated by Tynexe, a joint venture between Newcastle City Council and Dysart Developments, which has carried out the necessary reclamation works to prepare the land for development.

Tynexe director Mike Clark said: “It is rewarding to see this prime located, brownfield site being unlocked to deliver much needed homes in the heart of the community. This would not have been possible without the formation of Tynexe, which has brought together the skills, expertise, creative approach and commitment of delivery partners Dysart Developments and Newcastle City Council.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk