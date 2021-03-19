Eminox offers Stage V retrofit kit

A Falcon genset with Eminox aftertreatment system

Emissions control specialist Eminox now has a range of retrofit exhaust aftertreatment systems (EATS) for power generators and non-road mobile machinery (NRMM) to enable them to meet EU Stage V emissions standards.

This enables businesses to comply – cost-effectively, Eminox says – with regulations such as the London NRMM low emission zone, which came into force on 1 March 2021, other planned clean air zones (CAZ), and the forthcoming medium combustion plant directive (MCPD).

It also enables older generators to achieve the on-site emissions standards required on the HS2 project.

Eminox says that it is the first company to receive approval from the official NRMM Retrofit Accreditation Scheme (RAS) for a solution for constant speed engines, and has now launched retrofit exhaust aftertreatment systems covering 37 to 560 kW engine power output, accredited by the Energy Saving Trust.

Fully integrated into generators, Eminox’s new EMx S5 range prolongs the life of existing machinery, avoiding the requirement to replace them with newer models, it claims.

Falcon Tower Crane Services has worked with Eminox to retrofit its generators to address emissions compliance. It runs a fleet of more than 60 diesel generators.

“We collaborated with Eminox and they delivered a low-cost solution to support our business requirements now and in the future,” said Falcon’s generator manager, Andy Teanby. “Our adoption of this retrofit emissions reduction technology enables us to meet Stage V emissions standards, which is required on HS2 project sites, and also comply with MCPD standards in London.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk