Employees take ownership of Preston contractor

Conlon is now owned by an employee-ownership trust

The five Conlon brothers – Mick, John, Pat, Vincent and Malachy – set up Conlon Brothers (Preston) Ltd in 1961 after working together on the Preston bypass, the road that became the M6 motorway.

It has remained in the ownership of the Conlon family until now, with the sale of the business to an employee-ownership trust (EOT).

Day-to-day management and operations of the business, however, remain unchanged.

In the year to 31st October 2023 Conlon Holdings turned over £39.7m and made a pre-tax profit of £2.0m. It has 72 employees.

Chairman Michael Conlon explained: “What we’re doing is completely aligned with our company ethos. From the outset, our founders, those five young Conlon brothers, put people at the heart of the company. By implementing this transition now, the family believes it is the best outcome for the business and, most importantly, for all of our colleagues. The current board of directors will remain and will still have responsibility for running the business. The directors will now be accountable to a trustee board, which will include two elected employee trustees.

“We would like to sincerely thank all our colleagues, clients, and supply chain members for their contribution towards making Conlon the success story it has become. We look forward to their continued efforts, trust and support.”

The original Conlon Brothers

