Collett adds heavylift kit

Enerpac JS-125 lifting gantry

Collett’s new Enerpac JS-125 is a multi-point lifting system with a 125-tonne capacity per tower. Sliding and stacking barrels form the lifting towers to lifts loads synchronously.

Each jack-up unit has self-contained hydraulics. By stacking the lifting barrels together to mechanically hold the load, each unit’s lifting and lowering operations occur simultaneously to maintain the balance of the load.

With a lifting height of six metres, typical applications for the JS-125 might include bridge construction and demolition, port crane lifting and top side lifting.

