  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Tue February 18 2020

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Plant
  3. Collett adds heavylift kit

Collett adds heavylift kit

2 hours Heavy transport specialist Collett & Sons has added capacity to its lift & shift equipment with a new 500-tonne capacity Enerpac hydraulic gantry.

Enerpac JS-125 lifting gantry
Enerpac JS-125 lifting gantry

Collett’s new Enerpac JS-125 is a multi-point lifting system with a 125-tonne capacity per tower. Sliding and stacking barrels form the lifting towers to lifts loads synchronously.

Each jack-up unit has self-contained hydraulics.  By stacking the lifting barrels together to mechanically hold the load, each unit’s lifting and lowering operations occur simultaneously to maintain the balance of the load.

With a lifting height of six metres, typical applications for the JS-125 might include bridge construction and demolition, port crane lifting and top side lifting. 

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU

Latest News

Click here to view more construction news »