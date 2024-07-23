Enfield estates regeneration moves forward

Enfield Council planning committee has approved plans for its Joyce Avenue and Snell’s Park estates in Upper Edmonton to be transformed into a new neighbourhood.

The council aims to sign a principal contractor in the autumn for the construction of 2,028 residential homes, a community centre, nursery, energy centre, parks and landscaping.

The work will be delivered in phases and new accommodation will be constructed before residents need to leave their old homes, the council said.

Enfield Council leader Nesil Caliskan, said: “We are determined to build more and better homes for Edmonton residents, and our plans for Joyce & Snell's estate – overwhelmingly backed by residents – will create over 2,000 new homes, more than half of which will be affordable, for either social rent or shared ownership.

“As well as much needed homes, the new estate will become a well-connected neighbourhood, helping to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour, and will create new jobs and reinvigorate the high street, boosting the local economy."

Enfield Council has received grant funding of £150m from the Mayor or London to aid the development. In a residents’ ballot held in 2021, 78.5% of the votes cast were in favour of the redevelopment of the estate.

Cllr Ayten Guzel, cabinet member for housing, said: “This is a pivotal moment for Enfield and for the people of Upper Edmonton. We will deliver well designed, good-quality, affordable homes, accommodating households on a range of income levels. I am particularly happy to see the provision of much needed family-sized homes which will help alleviate overcrowding in our borough and lead to the creation of a strengthened community in Upper Edmonton.”

