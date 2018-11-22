Engcon launches larger cable bucket

The company said that it is becoming increasingly common for 30t excavators that are equipped with an Engcon tiltrotator to perform work previously accomplished by smaller excavators. The increased demand comes from the enhanced reach and capacity of the larger machines, when coupled with the additional flexibility and dexterity that comes from a tiltrotator.

But making larger equipment do the work of smaller machines creates a need for suitably sized special purpose attachments, it added. To meet these demands, Engcon has introduced the CB29 cable bucket.

“We know that customers do not always want to pay the shipping and hours required to rent multiple machines,” said John Lundqvist, product developer at Engcon. “Perhaps they primarily need a bigger machine for a larger construction project or roadwork. But they may have a brief need for smaller equipment. If our customer can get more hours out of one machine, it's win-win.”

He added: “A 30-tonne excavator begins a construction or road project, but then often sits idle waiting for material delivery. With the new bucket attachment, it can be used for other purposes such as grading, cable excavation and more. And with little or no standby time, it can still be less expensive to use the 30-tonner than to ship a second machine to the job site. “

Lundqvist said that Engcon does not think that this concept will replace the 15t-20t class service machines, which are often wheeled excavators, since they are so flexible. “But our customers see CB29 as a good complement to use when an opportunity arises,” he said.