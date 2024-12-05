Engcon launches tiltrotator for mini diggers

The Engcon EC02 Basic

The new Engcon EC02 Basic product offers tilt and rotate functionality for attachments on mini-excavators.

Competing products include the Rototilt RC1, designed for mini excavators and small machines weighing between 1.5 tonnes and 3.5 tonnes.

Engcon says that its EC02 Basic offers the same quality as its larger and more advanced models but in a streamlined format for smaller machines of between 1.5 and 3 tonnes. The product gives the excavator operator precision combined with unlimited rotation and ±40° tilt. It works directly with the excavator's own control system.

Chief executive Krister Blomgren said: “The market has been asking for a simpler model for the smaller sizes and our goal is to make our products available to everyone, regardless of machine size or budget.”

The EC02 Basic tiltrotator weights 78kg and is 435 mm long with a build height from 245 mm.

