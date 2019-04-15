Engie appoints new UK chief executive

Nicola Lovett

Nicola Lovett steps up from divisional CEO for business energy and services to take over from Wilfrid Petrie, who is taking up a new position on the parent company’s executive committee in Paris. He will also lead the development of the company's B2B client solutions businesses in France.

Engie employs 17,000 in the UK & Ireland and generated revenues of £3.6bn in 2018 from energy, facilities management and regeneration work, having acquired Keepmoat’s regeneration business in 2017.

Ms Lovett joined Engie in 2013, having previously worked for Balfour Beatty and Serco.

“I'm delighted to be taking up the role of Engie’s CEO for UK & Ireland,” she said. “We have a clearly defined strategy in integrated client solutions and flexible and renewable energy, delivering outcomes for both business and local authority customers that enable them to balance their performance with responsibility. I look forward to helping our customers in the transition towards a more decentralised, increasingly digital, zero carbon economy. Our focus on improving people’s lives through better living and working environments remains unchanged.”

Wilfrid Petrie added: “In the UK, Engie has evolved significantly in recent years, developing expertise and capabilities in order to adapt to the future needs of clients. Nicola will be a strong leader – she has the experience and qualities to lead this organisation through its next phase of growth, continuing to deliver solutions for clients and success for the business.”