Engie gets approval for £20m Scarborough LIFEstyle scheme

Artistis impression

Engie launched its LIFEstyle brand in early 2018, offering purpose-built accommodation for older people seeking to downsize. The pilot project in Walton, Wakefield launched last summer with local authority backing.

This latest scheme in Scarborough has a gross development value of £20m and will offer 108 two- and three-bedroom homes, including bungalows, houses and apartments. There will also be a community centre, or ‘clubhouse’.

Construction is expected to start this spring, with completion in early 2023.

The homes are designed to have step-free level access with customisable layouts for the provision of adaptations and a through-floor lift.

Paula Broadbent, Engie’s retirement solutions director, explains: “In the 12 months since we launched LIFEstyle, we have already witnessed substantial changes in the way the government, local council’s and general public view housing provision.

“There is a generation of over-55s, approaching retirement and with children that have flown the nest, who are living in large family homes that are too big or expensive to run. Our own research demonstrated how people would be willing to move for the right product. Similarly, there is a great deal of evidence to show how health and social care could be dramatically improved with the right type of age exclusive housing, which would ease pressure on the NHS and social care budget.

“We have taken this to several partners at local authorities across the UK, and Scarborough Borough Council in particular, were very keen to tackle this head on. We identified a strong over-55s demographic in the region and so we are thrilled to be in a position where we can offer better options for local people and support the council in supporting their ageing population.”