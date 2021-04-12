Engie gets clearance for Rugeley redevelopment

Engie' Rugeley vision

Cannock Chase District Council and Lichfield District Council have approved Engie’s plans to put up 2,300 new homes and a school on the site of the old coal-fired power station in Rugely.

Engie, which owns the site, now expects remediation work to start next month, completing in the winter of 2022. Infrastructure will begin in the autumn with housing parcels following remediation. The development will advance in phases, with initial work starting to the north of the development, where the coal yards resided.

Demolition contractor Brown & Mason has spent many months bring down old power station structures, including the chimney and the boiler house. The cooling towers at the are scheduled to be demolished on 6th June 2021.

The wider Rugeley masterplan includes 12 acres of employment space and a parkland alongside the River Trent.

Colin Macpherson, divisional chief executive for Engie UK & Ireland, said: “We have been in positive and productive communication with all the relevant local authorities and local residents for many years now; as we pushed to drive forward with a powerful proposal that would enrich the local area and inject new homes, jobs and opportunities after the closure of the power station.

“We’re delighted to now be in a position where we can start to deliver on this ground-breaking development and look forward to continue working closely with the local authorities and the John Taylor Multi Academy Trust (JTMAT) as the scheme develops.”

Cannock Chase Council interim managing director Bob Kean said: “As we recover from the pandemic the development of the former power station site becomes hugely significant for us. It is one of our main economic objectives in our new corporate plan and will help us realise our ambition to be a carbon neutral district by 2030.

“We have been impressed by the way Engie has progressed its exciting vision. It is good to see that this is now starting to be delivered `on the ground`.”

