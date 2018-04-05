Engie JV starts £43m Sheffield schemes

The team behind an £800m investment programme planning to build new private rental homes across England by 2021 has broken ground on a batch of 333 new homes in Sheffield.

Sigma Capital Group is working with Engie’s Regeneration division (formerly Keepmoat Regeneration) and Sheffield Housing Company (SHC) to deliver two new housing schemes in Manor (Prince’s Gardens) and East Hill (East Hill Gardens), worth a collective £43m.

Engie will build 256 new homes in Manor over two phases; with 163 available for private rent through Sigma’s Simple Life PRS brand and 93 to be managed by SHC for open market sale. At East Hill, 58 homes will be delivered for Sigma and 19 for SHC.

Across the two programmes, there will 14 different three- and four-bedroom house types to cater for varying demand.

The three organisations completed their first rental properties at the end of 2017 at Norfolk Park in Sheffield, where 24 homes were built.

Engie regional managing director Martin Smithurst said: “We have worked successfully and collaboratively with Sigma and our partners at SHC to ensure these new schemes have an eclectic mix of homes for renters to choose from. The success of Norfolk Park demonstrates the appetite for varying tenure and we are equally confident that the schemes in Manor and East Hill will follow suit.”

Phase one of the work in Manor is expected to complete in May 2019, while East Hill is due for completion in July 2019.