Engie recruits northwest regional director

Tim Wood

Tim Wood, former group commercial director at United Living, has taken up the role of northwest regional managing director with Engie’s Places & Communities division.

Engie’s recent and current work across the northwest includes £70m of new build housing projects already being delivered across Cheshire and Manchester, the construction of a new helipad for Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, a solar PV farm for Flintshire County Council, and long-term refurbishment contracts with Your Housing Group, Anchor Hanover and Clarion. It also has planning approval to build a £60m housing development in Miles Platting.

Tim Wood said: “We have a talented workforce, with a lot of opportunities ahead of us. We hope to build on our achievements and continue to deliver innovative and pioneering solutions for our customers and partners, whilst also supporting them with their zero carbon ambitions.”

