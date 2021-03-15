Engie replaces Mears on Manchester housing maintenance

Northwards Housing's Vauxhall Court is among the properties to be looked after by Engie

Engie’s contract covers repair and maintenance services to more than 13,000 council-owned homes across the city.

It runs for an initial three years with the option of a further three-year extension.

Engie will partner with both the council and Northwards Housing – the not-for-profit arm’s length management organisation (ALMO) that oversees council homes in north Manchester. The contract starts on 3rd April 2021 and will see the transfer of more than 100 employees from the incumbent service provider, Mears.

Mears signed a contract in 2017 that was for an initial four years but had provision to run for 10 years.

Engie already works for Manchester City Council, delivering repairs and maintenance services to more than 400 council buildings , undertaking a variety of regeneration, construction and energy efficiency projects.

Andy Plant, director of property services at Northwards Housing, said: “Engie impressed us with their commitment to delivering social value and their efforts to reduce carbon. We look forward to working with them to deliver an improved repairs service to north Manchester’s council homes.”

