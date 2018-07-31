Engie starts £16m New Cross development

CGI of the Pomeroy Street development in New Cross

The £16m development in New Cross comprises 60+ new homes, including flats and houses, as well as a commercial unit spread over two floors, a communal garden and a solar PV green roof. At least 35% of the development will be available for shared ownership and social rent.

The scheme will also include a combined heat and power (CHP) heating system.

Engie’s regeneration business (formerly Keepmoat Regeneration) has already begun work on Pomeroy Street, with an anticipated completion date of spring 2020.

While the site itself is dilapidated, there is a main road to the front and a school to the rear, restricting working hours and delivery times to minimise disruption.

Dan Germann, regional managing director for Engie’s Places & Communities Division, said: “This project is an exemplar of regeneration at its best – combining investment in housing, infrastructure and people – and we are delighted Peabody has recognised our expertise in this arena.

“We have been able to showcase our substantial capabilities on similar regeneration schemes, while also introducing our enhanced ability to offer both energy and services, resulting from the combination of Engie and Keepmoat Regeneration, to supply the CHP heating system.”