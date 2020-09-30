Engie starts £28m Rotherham housing estate

CGI of the new Thrybergh estate

Land has been provided by Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council in the Thrybergh part of town as a strategic regeneration site.

Engie has brought together three partners for a mixed-tenure proposition, with 84 homes on behalf of Great Places Housing Group, 73 new homes for Sanctuary Homes (62 for rent and 11 shared ownership) and 80 homes for market rent through Wise Living. The mix of houses, bungalows and flats range from one to four bedroom.

Work is expected to take approximately two years to complete.

David Parkes, managing director of Engie’s Places & Communities division, said: “This is regeneration and partnership working in its truest form. The council identified this brownfield land as a priority site to help meet local housing need, so we are delighted to bring together a range of partners to bring this vision to life. This new development will regenerate the area, offering much-needed new energy efficient homes, jobs and opportunities for local people.

“At Engie we are committed to helping our partners in the transition to a net zero carbon future and projects such as this help us to make significant moves towards that goal. We have a longstanding relationship with Rotherham Council and are delighted to be bringing together a dedicated team, who will bring this vision to life.”

