Engie subcontracts hospital M&E to Briggs & Forrester

The Oleaster building

Engie is refurbishing the Oleaster building on the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Campus in Birmingham.

The scope of works includes the MEP refurbishment of the current ground floor assessment area including lighting, small power, security, fire alarm, ventilation, domestic water services, nurse call and feature lighting. Briggs & Forrester Engineering Services will begin fit-out on site in May 2021 and the project is due for completion November 2021.

The Oleaster building houses mental health care services for both inpatients and outpatients. The refurbishment will include a new urgent care centre providing a therapeutic environment for patients.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk