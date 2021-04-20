  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Tue April 20 2021

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Up To £20m
  3. Engie subcontracts hospital M&E to Briggs & Forrester

Engie subcontracts hospital M&E to Briggs & Forrester

6 hours Briggs & Forrester Engineering Services has been appointed by Engie Regeneration to deliver mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) services on the refurbishment of a Birmingham hospital building.

The Oleaster building
The Oleaster building

Engie is refurbishing the Oleaster building on the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Campus in Birmingham.

The scope of works includes the MEP refurbishment of the current ground floor assessment area including lighting, small power, security, fire alarm, ventilation, domestic water services, nurse call and feature lighting. Briggs & Forrester Engineering Services will begin fit-out on site in May 2021 and the project is due for completion November 2021.

The Oleaster building houses mental health care services for both inpatients and outpatients. The refurbishment will include a new urgent care centre providing a therapeutic environment for patients.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »