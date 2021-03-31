Engie wins £120m fire remediation works

Optivo has brought in Engie to rectify faults found in its external wall systems following checks initiated by the Grenfell Tower fire.

Works will include the removal and replacement of combustible materials to external wall systems, including cavity barriers, and the removal and replacement of any non-compliant spandrel panels and balconies.

The contract, which starts next month, will see Engie begin with several months of investigation and design work across various buildings. Work on site is expected to start this summer and take seven years to complete.

Optivo has 45,000 homes across London, the southeast and the midlands. It has £3.4bn assets and £322m annual turnover.

Dan Germann, regional managing director for Engie’s Places & Communities division, said: “Optivo has a very clear directive and the significance of this work isn’t lost on anybody. We have the experience, technology, skills and systems in place to work within the golden thread framework – which was a requisite of the delivery – but we are also perfectly placed to bring net zero solutions to the table; ensuring these homes are not only safe, but efficient.”

Heather Langridge, director of asset compliance at Optivo, said: “We want to make sure our residents are safe in the building they live in. It’s why we’re continuing to do everything we can to comply with all the government guidance and regulations to ensure all our buildings meet the required standards. We welcome this partnership which means we can now start to deliver these vital fire remediation works.”

