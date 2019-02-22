Engie secures £1.3bn FM deal to replace Carillion at Portsmouth hospital

Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth

The £1.3bn contract includes property and building services management, energy services, construction project works and asset lifecycle replacement

Engie has been providing these services on an interim basis at the hospital since early 2018, stepping in following the collapse of Carillion. Over the last six months the business has worked closely with the Trust and PFI owner The Hospital Company to agree a new contract to provide services for the remaining 22 years of the hospital’s PFI contract. The PFI contract between the Trust and The Hospital Company remains unchanged.

Engie will be responsible for the management of 950 employees across the hospital site.

Divisional COO Sam Hockman said: “The Trust and The Hospital Company have managed what could have been a very difficult and uncertain time with exceptional skill and we are thrilled to have been able to support them, initially with an interim solution offering full service continuity at the hospital whilst ensuring the continued employment of the entire team at QAH – and now with a long-term solution which will see us serve the hospital and the wider community in the years to come.

“As we have done at several other major NHS Trusts across the country, we will work with QAH to use our services expertise, combined with our capabilities in refurbishment and energy, to provide enhanced outcomes for the local people and communities that use the hospital.”