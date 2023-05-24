Engineers appointed for £30m Darlington industrial park

CGI of Fabric Darlington

Plans for the £30m industrial development include three sheds with a combined floor area of 402,000 sqft on land next to Amazon’s Darlington fulfilment centre. Units range from 84,000 sqft to 213,000 sqft, with detailed planning consent for industrial storage and distribution, with ancillary offices.

Construction is scheduled to start later this year, with The Harris Partnership’s Wakefield office acting as architect for the scheme. Wakefield-based HJ Consulting Engineers (HJCE) will provide civil and structural engineering work. Contractors have not yet been appointed.

