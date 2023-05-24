  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Wed May 24 2023

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Over £20m
  3. Engineers appointed for £30m Darlington industrial park

Engineers appointed for £30m Darlington industrial park

5 hours County Durham property developer Premcor Estates has engaged HJ Consulting Engineers, formerly Hollway & Jennings, for its 24-acre Fabric Darlington site.

CGI of Fabric Darlington
CGI of Fabric Darlington

Plans for the £30m industrial development include three sheds with a combined floor area of 402,000 sqft on land next to Amazon’s Darlington fulfilment centre. Units range from 84,000 sqft to 213,000 sqft, with detailed planning consent for industrial storage and distribution, with ancillary offices.

Construction is scheduled to start later this year, with The Harris Partnership’s Wakefield office acting as architect for the scheme. Wakefield-based HJ Consulting Engineers (HJCE) will provide civil and structural engineering work. Contractors have not yet been appointed.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Construction News

Related News

Click here to view latest construction news »