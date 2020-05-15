Enigma becomes Haki's UK sole dealer

Stockpiled Haki scaffolding

Under the agreement, Enigma will hold Haki stock at its seven depots around the UK.

Haki customers can continue to order stock through the usual channels but can select a preferred Enigma depot for collection or to arrange delivery. Customers can also purchase and hire stock directly through Enigma now.

Haki chief executive Thomas Schüller said: “We have, over the last few years, built a very strong relationship with Enigma Industrial Services, leading to them being the largest user of Haki Universal System Scaffold in the UK.

“During the past 12 months, we have continued to build stronger ties, which has resulted in the development of a joint plan for Enigma to distribute Haki products nationally. Enigma currently operates one of the UK’s largest scaffolding asset bases with nationwide coverage and shares the joint belief that together, we can provide a better service for our customers and improve safety within the industry. This makes Enigma the natural choice to be Haki’s UK distribution partner and we are excited about this venture.”

Scott Hardie, managing director of Enigma Industrial Services, added: “Enigma’s relationship with Haki has been developing over a number of years. It’s very satisfying that we can now go forward in partnership. I firmly believe that existing and new clients will benefit.

“We are partners who are focussed on delivering safe access solutions, improving availability of Haki product for sale and hire via Enigma’s network of locations and thereby supporting improved safety and productivity on projects throughout the UK.”

