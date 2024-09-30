EN:Procure consultancy framework up for renewal

Emma Mottram, director of operations at EN Procure

Regional procurement agency EN:Procure, the procurement arm of social housing consortium Efficiency North, is inviting tenders to a new iteration of its consultancy framework.

The latest ‘Gen-4’ version of EN:Procure’s construction consultancy services framework covers a range of consultancy and speciality services for social housing, public sector and commercial buildings as well as specialist areas such as renewable energy services.

There are 19 lots, spanning project management through to fire risk and an additional lot for multi-disciplinary consultancy services for organisations wishing to bid on more than one specialism. It will run for four years, with a total value of £103m.

Projects using the framework will predominantly be based in the northwest, Yorkshire & Humber and the East Midlands, but may also extend to other areas of the country.

The previous version of the framework saw more than 45 consultants awarded commissions that were together worth more than £20m.

The lots for the updated framework are:

Lot 1: Employers Agent and/or Project Manager Services

Lot 2: Quantity Surveying and/or Cost Management Services

Lot 3: Architectural Services

Lot 4: Mechanical and Electrical (M&E) Engineering Services

Lot 5: Structural Engineering Services

Lot 6: Building Surveyor Services

Lot 7: Principal Designer Services under the Construction (Design and Management) Regulations

Lot 8: Principal Designer Services under Building Safety Act

Lot 9: Clerk of Works and/or Site Supervision Services

Lot 10: Party Wall Surveyor Services

Lot 11: Stock Condition Surveyor Services

Lot 12: Fire Safety Consultant Services

Lot 13: Fire Risk Assessor Services (FRA)

Lot 14: Retrofit Assessor Services

Lot 15: Retrofit Coordinator Services

Lot 16: Asset Management Service

Lot 17: Land Development Advisor Services

Lot 18: Lifts and Stairlifts Consultancy Services

Lot 19: Multi-Disciplinary Consultancy Services (including more than 1 consultant discipline from Lots 1-10, 12, 14 and 15)

Emma Mottram, director of operations at EN:Procure, said: “Following the success of the previous iterations of the construction consultancy services framework, we’re eager to invite new and returning businesses to bid for Gen-4, with the opportunity to provide high quality consultancy across a range of disciplines in the sector.

“As with all of our frameworks, reflecting EN:Procure’s dedication to social value and community impact will be a decision-making factor in this process. It’s incredibly important that businesses operating as part of our frameworks strive to make a positive difference, in particular to skills and education as part of every project.”

For more information or to register an interest, visit procontract.due-north.com (and search for DN744436) with bids due back by noon on 22nd November 2024.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk