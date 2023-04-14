Environment Agency extends contractors’ framework

Bam Nuttall Mott MacDonald Joint Venure built the £100m Boston Barrier flood gate in Lincolnshire under the Environment Agency's collaborative delivery framework

Launched in 2019, the CDF formed new supplier arrangements and partnerships for its £5.2bn capital investment programme for flood and coastal erosion risk management (FCERM).

The arrangement originally ran to 2023 but included the option a four-year extension. This has not been activated and the framework will remain in place until 2027.

Director of operations Steve Moore said: “The current £5.2bn FCERM capital programme reflects the unprecedented scale of investment that is helping address the impacts of a changing climate.

“The CDF framework offers access to a suite of delivery partners that provide the essential skills and expertise to deliver our £1bn annum programme of work.

“We are really pleased to be confirming the continuation of this arrangement for the duration of the programme through to 2027. Other complimentary frameworks are also in the process of being procured, all of which will ensure we continue to deliver modern and

Andy Judson, framework director for Environment Agency supplier Bam Nuttall, said: “The first four years of the framework have seen the completion of schemes such as Ponteland in Northumberland and Godstow Wier in Oxfordshire, which have led to flood risk reduction for the homes and businesses within those flood zones. As well as helping to maintain habitats and increase biodiversity in the catchments.

“Bam’s emphasis on working sustainably, seeking out innovative solutions, and adding social value around us means we have a lot to offer as a strategic delivery partner. We are really pleased to be able to carry on supporting the Environment Agency delivering award-winning projects collaboratively to help strengthen the country’s resilience to flooding.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk