Epiroc buys Canadian tech manufacturer

Yieldpoint makes movement sensors and other measuring devices

Based in Kingston, Ontario, Yieldpoint designs, manufactures and sells advanced digital geotechnical instruments such as ground movement sensors and telemetry equipment.

Most of its products are used for underground mining, tunnelling and civil engineering applications by customers around the world. The company currently employs 10 people.

“Proper ground support is crucial to safe mining and infrastructure operations,” said Epiroc president and chief executive Helena Hedblom.

“Yieldpoint’s smart and robust monitoring solutions complement our ground support offering well, and expand our portfolio of digital solutions,” she added. “Together we will offer high-tech ground support solutions that allow customers to operate in a safer environment and spend more time focusing on their operations.”

