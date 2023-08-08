Equans bags £72m Paragon estate fix

The troubled Paragon estate

Residents of the Paragon estate were decanted in October 2020 amid structural and fire safety concerns.

The six modular blocks, ranging from four to 17 storeys were only built in 2006 – by Berkeley – and acquired by Notting Hill Housing in 2009.

The tallest block, at 17 storeys, was the tallest modular tower in the UK at the time. The elements were factory-made by Caledonian Building Systems.

Safety concerns came to light in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire and were considered serious enough to require getting everyone to move out. Most of the thousand or so residents were students.

Now, nearly three years later, Equans will begin remedial works across all six blocks.

Measures include the installation of thicker insulation and a new façade.

Of the £72m investment, £36m will be spent on works to bring building services and finishes up to a modern standard, including the installation of sprinkler systems, upgraded mechanical, engineering, and public health systems, and completely refitted homes. The work also includes a complete internal refurbishment to all areas, including new lighting, ceilings, furniture, flooring, and landscaping.

John Hughes, group director of development and sales and deputy chief executive of Notting Hill Genesis (as it now is) said: “The safety of our residents is always our first priority and, as such, we felt moving residents from Paragon was the best course of action and has enabled us to assess the full scope of the proposed works. We know how much of an upheaval this was for everyone, so we established dedicated teams to work with every household to find a permanent solution.

“The subsequent thorough investigations give us a great deal of confidence that we have a robust plan and we are looking forward to working with Equans and our expert team of surveyors to deliver our remediation and reinvestment plan. We look forward to people once again calling the Paragon estate home and to it being a thriving west London neighbourhood once more.”

Equans regional managing director Dan Germann added: “Following months of significant, intrusive investigations and comprehensive planning and testing, we are delighted to have been appointed to undertake the remedial and reinvestment works at the Paragon estate development. Equans is very much looking forward to continuing the proactive and collaborative working relationships which have developed over the past number of months with Notting Hill Genesis and their appointed professional team.”

