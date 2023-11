Equans’ two-year project started last month, putting in new insultation, windows, doors, draughtproofing and energy efficient boilers.

The programme aims to achieve a minimum EPC rating of C for all the properties.

It is funded by the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF). Equans says it has been responsible for nearly 20% of all successful applications across waves 1 and 2 of SHDF.

