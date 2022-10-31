Eric Wright cleared to start £40m cinema complex

CGI of the Animate entertainment complex

To be built by Eric Wright Construction, the Animate complex will have will have an eight-screen cinema, a 16-lane bowling alley, five restaurants and bars and an underground car park.

The scheme is being funded by Preston City Council, with support from the Towns Fund and the Preston, South Ribble and Lancashire City Deal. It will be publicly owned.

Preston City Council has given its development partner Maple Grove Developments, part of the Eric Wright Group, clearance to start site preparatory work in November and main construction in the new year..

Council leader Matthew Brown said: "Over the coming months, the people of Preston will start to see a lot more activity on site as the diggers and heavy machinery move in and the build starts to take shape.

Preston City Council and its development partner Maple Grove Developments are committed to delivering Animate, a first-class leisure and entertainment development that is central to our regeneration plans for the city and a catalyst for attracting further investment and development. The high street and how we use it, is radically changing and we are building resilience with a diverse leisure and cultural offer to support the retail sector."

