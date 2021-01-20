Eric Wright wins Wirral Waters infrastructure works

Artist's impression of the Northbank neighbourhood

The public realm works will support the delivery of the first stages of residential development at the Northbank Quarter at East Float, Wirral Waters.

The works are designed to improving connectivity to local bus and rail services, making Northbank ‘investment ready’.

Eric Wright Civil Engineering will construct an ‘upper boardwalk’ pedestrian and cycleway link along the northern dock edge of East Float, creating a waterside thoroughfare and providing the public with access to the dock edge for the first time in more than a century.

A series of four squares are also planned, connecting the Dock Road pedestrian and cycleway public realm works to the dock edge.

Work will begin on site this month.

Eric Wright has also been appointed to extend a walking and cycling route that marks the boundary of the Northbank neighbourhood. This work will see construction of 590 metres of shared cycleway and footpath next to the A5139 Dock Road between East Float Apartments and Duke Street.

Richard Mawdsley, director of development at Wirral Waters, said: “Northbank Quarter will be the first residential development at Wirral Waters and these public realm works are the first stage in creating a green, walkable, pleasant neighbourhood at the heart of Wirral’s traditional dockland area.”

Eric Wright Civil Engineering managing director Diane Bourne said: “We are delighted to be involved in this transformational regeneration project constructing a sustainable transport network and high-quality green environment at Northbank, Wirral Waters. It is good to see the creation of a cycling and pedestrian network as an integrated part of the Wirral Waters development.”

