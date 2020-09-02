Eric Wright starts Northallerton link road

The location of the new link road

Part of a £14m project which is due to complete in autumn 2021, the link road and overbridge will connect the northeast (A684 Stokesley Road) and northwest (A167 Darlington Road) of the town over the Middlesbrough-Northallerton railway line.

Design approval for the project was received in February 2020 with the link road and bridge forming part of the Taylor Wimpey/Persimmon development known as the North Northallerton Development Area. The work will join the two Northallerton developments Thurstan Park (Taylor Wimpey) and Kings Park (Persimmon Homes).

The scheme has been made possible by an injection of £6m in funding from the York & North Yorkshire Local Enterprise Partnership.

Eric Wright Civil Engineering managing director Diane Bourne said: “We are pleased to be delivering this key piece of infrastructure that includes a valuable bridge across the Northallerton to Middlesbrough railway line. We are currently delivering a growing number of civil engineering contracts right across Yorkshire with sites in Hull, Rotherham, Keighley, Skipton and Pontefract.”

North Yorkshire County Councillor Don Mackenzie, executive member for access, added: “It is great to see the final phase on the North Northallerton Development site get under way. Our officers have worked closely with the developers, designers and Network Rail to ensure that the new road bridge provides a safe crossing of the railway line and Brompton Beck to complete this key road link for the town.”

