Erosion forces closure of Aberdeen beach

The stretch is being closed to the public from Friday today (12th July) following the displacement of an estimated 140,000 tonnes of sand by the wind and tides, leaving a deficit of up to 2m in some places.

Aberdeen City Council structural, coastal and flooding engineers were already working with consultants to develop a long-term strategy for the beach and associated sea defences.

The said that there is now a risk of potential accidents due to the huge drops created at the bottom of the lower promenade steps down onto the beach; there would also be a risk for emergency services if they had to try to reach people from the promenade.

The council emphasised that beach levels fluctuate almost on a daily basis and big changes can occur overnight as the result of storm action. Aberdeen City Council staff normally check sand levels on a monthly basis and will now be checking them more often. Councillor John Wheeler, the council’s operational delivery convener, said: “We hope the sand will return naturally as the sand levels fluctuate almost on a daily basis and our staff will check them twice a week to monitor the situation.”

Although the sand levels do recover over time, Aberdeen beach is subject to a net loss of sand with the prevailing drift from south to north and may require periodical recharging.

Should further erosion occur, the council said that it may have to consider replenishing the beach with further sand; moving sand from the north end, if feasible; placing rock armour in front of the wall; extending the access ramps; or using a combination of measures.

Got a story? Email editor@theconstructionindex.co.uk