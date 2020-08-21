Esh and Howards conquer Covid challenges in Leeds

Undertaking the final slab pour on the sixth floor of Ironworks Leeds

Esh Construction and its subcontractor Howard Civil Engineering began work in November 2019 and celebrated topping out in mid August 2020, a month ahead of schedule.

Esh has a £12m contract to build the development of 51 apartments, 2 penthouses and 15 townhouses for developer Igloo on a 0.35 hectare site in Holbeck Urban Village.

Howard Civil Engineering has a £2.5m package from Esh for groundworks and the six-storey (22-metres high) reinforced concrete frame. Some 2,500m³ concrete and 300 tonnes of reinforcement were required.

Esh Construction senior project manager Allan Irvine said: “Although this is our first major project with Howards, I’m pleased to say that both teams have worked well together on site. The scheme so far has been a huge success and Howard Civil Engineering have shown that not only are they able to adhere to Esh’s values of enhancing local communities and supporting local charities, but they also share the same values. This has been a key factor in helping our companies work side by side at Ironworks.”

He said: “The Ironworks project delivery team have worked through the difficulties resulting from Covid-19 by following the government and workplace guidelines to maintain a safe working environment and achieve this key milestone ahead of schedule. The team have a sense of togetherness, a united attitude and a willingness to safeguard and protect each other along our journey. Teamwork at its best.”

Howard Civil Engineering project manager Patrick Furlong said: “The whole site team has embraced the new health and safety measures really well. We did initially experience problems with our supply chain at the start of lockdown, however this has since vastly improved and we’re now firmly back on the road to the completion of our works at the end of the month.”

The Ironworks Leeds is estimated for completion late 2021.

The Howard Civil Engineering team

