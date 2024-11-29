Esh Construction appointed for £18.9m Newstead project

Stakeholders celebrate breaking ground at Newstead Avenue this week

Esh Construction is building a development of 77 new homes with enhanced sustainability credentials on behalf of Sheffield City Council.

Designed by Peak Architects, the development will feature 36 one- and two-bedroom apartments with communal gardens and balconies, alongside 41 two, three and four-bedroom properties with off-street parking and gardens. All homes will be fitted with air source heat pumps instead of traditional gas boilers, as well as enhanced insulation and electric vehicle (EV) chargers.

The scheme is expected to complete in summer 2026.

Esh Construction operations director Simon Woodward said: “This project underscores our commitment to delivering more sustainable and future-proofed housing that meets the needs of the community and supports the transition to greener living.

“Marking the first affordable homes Esh will deliver for Sheffield City Council, we are proud to be supporting the council’s goal to develop energy efficient housing stock that will reduce the environmental impact and ensure long-term affordability for residents.”

Cllr Douglas Johnson, chair of Sheffield City Council’s housing policy committee, said: “Our plans remain to build or acquire more than 1,000 council homes in the next five years – and partners such as Esh Construction are instrumental in helping us achieve this.

“Our aim, as always, remains to provide more choice of good quality, environmentally friendly and affordable homes for residents. The council continues to face an unprecedented demand for affordable and social housing in the city, and projects such as Newstead being completed will help to meet some of that demand.”

